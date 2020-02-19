AllHornets
Charlotte Hornets send Dwayne Bacon to G-League

Mitchell Northam

The 2019-20 NBA season began with promise for Dwayne Bacon. The third-year Charlotte Hornets guard was a starter and expected to have a breakout season.

Unfortunately, with the regular season well past its midway point, Bacon has found himself back on the bench, struggling to find playing time.

The Hornets announced on Wednesday that they had assigned Bacon to the G-League's Greensboro Swarm. He is active and eligible to play for the Swarm on Wednesday at home against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Bacon, 24, has played in 39 games this season for the Hornets, averaging 5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per-game. His scoring averaging, field goal percentage, three-point percentage and free throw percentage have all dropped from a season ago.

The Florida State product started the first 10 games of the season for the Hornets, but his play was inconsistent. He had a stellar 25-point outing against the Golden State Warriors, but also had four games in that stretch where he connected on one field goal or less. Bacon wouldn't start again for the Hornets until Feb. 3, a loss to the Orlando Magic in which he scored zero points in 17 minutes of play.

Over the Hornets last nine games, Bacon has totaled four points, 13 rebounds and three assists over four games-played, receiving DNP-CD's in the other five. 

Bacon played well when he came to the Swarm last season, averaging 22.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per-game while shooting 41.2 percent from the floor.

If Bacon can get back on track quickly in this G-League stint, he may be able to work his way back into James Borrego's rotation down the final stretch of the season.

Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges named MVP of NBA Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend

Second-year Charlotte Hornets' forward Miles Bridges was named MVP of the Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Mitchell Northam

Michael Jordan's purchase of the Charlotte Hornets is paying off, per Forbes

The Charlotte Hornets saw a year-over-year 20 percent increase in value in the 2018-19 season under the ownership of Michael Jordan, according to Forbes.

Mitchell Northam

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist could make Mavericks debut against Magic; Younger Hornets getting chances

Former Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist signed with the Dallas Mavericks after reaching a buy-out with his former team.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets waive Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

On Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they had waived Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, the former No. 2 overall pick, agreeing to terms on a buyout of his contract.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets: Cody Martin has nasal procedure, out vs. Dallas Mavericks

Cody Martin, the Charlotte Hornets 2019 second round NBA Draft pick, will miss Saturday night's contest against the Dallas Mavericks.

Mitchell Northam

Report: Charlotte Hornets reach buyout with Marvin Williams

Veteran NBA forward Marvin Williams will be able to sign with a contender for the remainder of the 2020 NBA season after reaching a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets: Preview, how to watch NBA

The Charlotte Hornets have lost 11 of their last 12 games. With the NBA trade deadline approaching, their schedule doesn't get any easier, as the play at the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Mitchell Northam

Introducing the new Hornets Maven, powered by Sports Illustrated

We're going to make this a home for Hornets fans and Mitchell Northam will provide coverage of the team.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets to honor Kobe Bryant with arm sleeves

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The Charlotte Hornets will wear arm sleeves Tuesday night with Kobe's No. 8 and No. 24 on them.

Mitchell Northam

Marvin Williams is mulling retirement, but the Charlotte Hornets forward could still be an NBA trade target

Marvin Williams told the Charlotte Observer that he's thought about retirement, but after an 18-point performance in Paris, the veteran could be a trade target as the NBA deadline approaches.

Mitchell Northam