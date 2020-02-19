Charlotte Hornets send Dwayne Bacon to G-League

The 2019-20 NBA season began with promise for Dwayne Bacon. The third-year Charlotte Hornets guard was a starter and expected to have a breakout season.

Unfortunately, with the regular season well past its midway point, Bacon has found himself back on the bench, struggling to find playing time.

The Hornets announced on Wednesday that they had assigned Bacon to the G-League's Greensboro Swarm. He is active and eligible to play for the Swarm on Wednesday at home against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Bacon, 24, has played in 39 games this season for the Hornets, averaging 5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per-game. His scoring averaging, field goal percentage, three-point percentage and free throw percentage have all dropped from a season ago.

The Florida State product started the first 10 games of the season for the Hornets, but his play was inconsistent. He had a stellar 25-point outing against the Golden State Warriors, but also had four games in that stretch where he connected on one field goal or less. Bacon wouldn't start again for the Hornets until Feb. 3, a loss to the Orlando Magic in which he scored zero points in 17 minutes of play.

Over the Hornets last nine games, Bacon has totaled four points, 13 rebounds and three assists over four games-played, receiving DNP-CD's in the other five.

Bacon played well when he came to the Swarm last season, averaging 22.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per-game while shooting 41.2 percent from the floor.

If Bacon can get back on track quickly in this G-League stint, he may be able to work his way back into James Borrego's rotation down the final stretch of the season.