Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament Matchups Set

Let the postseason begin!

Coming into today's games, there were 16 different scenarios for the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. In the end, it was all chalk as each of the four teams that will be participating in the play-in all won their final game of the season. 

The Nets and Cavaliers both finished the regular season with a 44-38 record, but the tiebreaker goes to the Nets since they won three of the four meetings vs Cleveland this year. The Hawks and Hornets each finished 43-39 and due to splitting the season series 2-2, the next tiebreaker goes to record within the division. Atlanta went 9-7 against the Southeast while the Hornets went 8-8, thus giving Atlanta homecourt advantage in the 9/10 game. 

The Nets will host the Cavaliers in the 7/8 game on Tuesday, April 12th at 7 p.m. EST on TNT. On Wednesday, April 13th at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN, the Hawks will host the Hornets. The winner of the Hawks/Hornets game will play the loser of the Nets/Cavaliers game for the right to make the playoffs as the No. 8 seed. The winner of the Nets/Cavaliers will automatically claim the No. 7 seed in the playoffs.

