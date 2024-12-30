Eastern Conference power rankings: Charlotte Hornets find themselves in the basement
The Eastern Conference has some heavy hitters at the top. The defending NBA champion Boston Celtics and the revamped New York Knicks are two true title contenders that are craning their necks to look up at the conference leading Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland, a blistering 27-4, currently hold a 20 game advantage over the 13th place Charlotte Hornets. Let's rank the East and see where Charlotte lands.
1. Cleveland Cavaliers (27-4)
The team with the NBA's best record has earned the top spot in these rankings. Cleveland is trampling everyone in their path with a superstar trio of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and the ever-evolving Evan Mobley. Boston has the best title odds in basketball, but as of now, the East runs through Cleveland.
2. Boston Celtics (23-9)
It's painful to rank Boston anywhere other than number one, but Cleveland has earned it. Boston is still rightfully the favorites to win their second-straight title, but it seems as if they'll have to play a potential conference finals on the road.
3. New York Knicks (22-10)
In classic Tom Thibodeau fashion his team has the second best offense in the Association. Wait, what?
Thibs has completely transformed his identity with this potent Knicks squad, trading in his traditionally nasty defense for an offensive juggernaut. Knicks games are always good for some fireworks, and they'll be a tough out come playoff time.
4. Milwaukee Bucks (16-14)
The NBA Cup champions have begun to round into form. Milwaukee was a disaster to start their 2024-25 campaign but some Giannis and Dame brilliance combined with a handful of rotation changes by head coach Doc Rivers has the Bucks playing great basketball of late.
5. Orlando Magic (20-14)
Oblique injuries aside, Orlando continues to play inspired hoops. Jamahl Mosley deserves NBA Coach of the Year consideration as the Magic have thrived even without their two stars, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, for extended stretches.
6. Atlanta Hawks (18-15)
The Hawks are going to be a staunch challenge once the playoffs roll around. Trae Young plus a deep stable of wings has the Hawks firmly in the race for home-court advantage in the first round.
7. Miami Heat (16-14)
There's a massive tier drop off after the Hawks. Miami is a shell of the team that made the 2023 NBA Finals, although any Erik Spoelstra is liable to flip a switch and make a late-season run.
8. Indiana Pacers (16-17)
Tyrese Haliburton's inconsistencies has doomed the Pacers and confounded NBA analysts all over the league. Until he regains the All-NBA form he had last season, Indiana will be stuck in the Play-In race.
9. Philadelphia 76ers (12-17)
The Sixers are streaking. Philadelphia is as healthy as they've been all year and they're finally delivering on their off-season promise. Continued improvements in conditioning for Joel Embiid and chemistry for the whole squad will see them vault up the East's pecking order.
10. Detroit Pistons (14-18)
11. Chicago Bulls (14-18)
These squads feel like birds of a feather to me. A pair of overachieving, hyper-athletic, franchises forced with the age-old conondrum of "push for the Play-In Tournament or tank at the deadline?"
12. Brooklyn Nets (12-20)
Another overachieving squad, Brooklyn has found their level as of late. A recent swap of rotation players with the Lakers and a bevy of future first round picks tells me that the Nets will find their way towards the bottom of these rankings before all is said and done.
13. Washington Wizards (5-24)
A pair of wins over the Hornets means Washington can't be the worst team in the East. In order to be the worst you have to lose to the worst, and the spunky Wizards can't quite do that.
14. Charlotte Hornets (7-24)
A head-to-head victory over Toronto keeps Charlotte ahead of them...for now. The Hornets recent form is among the worst in the league, and as the trade deadline nears and contending teams come calling about Charlotte's deph pieces like Vasilije Micic, Nick Richards, and Cody Martin, that form shall continue.
15. Toronto Raptors (7-25)
The only team in the NBA playing worse than the Charlotte Hornets is the Toronto Raptors. Charlotte's 1-9 record in their last ten is only bested by Toronto's 0-10 ledger. After a stealth tank to end last season with their eyes on a 2024 lottery pick, the Raptors are outright awful as they attempt to 'Capture the Flagg' in 2025.
