Emergency Podcast - The Kenny Atkinson Saga

Breaking down the craziness of today's news.

Mark and Tim react to the news of Kenny Atkinson choosing to remain with the Golden State Warriors as an assistant coach rather than become the Head Coach of the Charlotte Hornets.

-Where do the Hornets go from here?

-Kenny Atkinson's potential reasons for staying with Golden State

-We also discuss prospects Tari Eason and Jeremy Sochan at the end of the episode.

