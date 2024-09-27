ESPN projects low win total for the Charlotte Hornets
Expectations remain low for the Charlotte Hornets in 2024-25 despite a changing of the guard at GM and head coach.
Health is going to be the main concern for this team, as it has been for the better part of the last two years. If the majority of their key players can stay on the floor, the Hornets could exceed those expectations from those around the league.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton recently predicted the win total of all 30 NBA teams using is SCHOENE projection system. The Charlotte Hornets come in at 29.4 wins.
"After an injury-marred 21-61 finish last season, threatening 30 wins would qualify as progress for the Hornets. Despite better health from LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams, this young roster -- average projected age at season's end of 25.1 years, third-lowest in the NBA -- isn't built to compete for a play-in spot."
29 wins does seem extremely low, but it's hard to bank on this team staying healthy long enough to be able to get up and over that mark. The bench is much improved and I do believe we'll see more competitive basketball throughout the season, but they aren't suited to make a big leap in the Eastern Conference standings. Like it or not, this will be a multi-year rebuild.
