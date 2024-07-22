All Hornets

ESPN's Zach Lowe Tabs the Hornets a 'Sleeping Giant'

Are the Hornets primed to become one of the top teams in the East in the near future?

Schuyler Callihan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It's been a while since the Charlotte Hornets were considered an actual threat in the Eastern Conference, but perhaps that drought will come to an end sooner than later.

Over the last several months, the Hornets have completely transformed its front office, coaching staff, and roster and have already witnessed a change in culture after a 7-1 stint in Summer League play. Health will be this team's biggest concern after dealing with two years of endless injuries to key players. If this group can stay healthy, it's reasonable to think that reaching the playoffs (not the play-in) is an attainable goal.

ESPN's Zach Lowe talked extensively about the duo of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller in his most recent episode on The Lowe Post and gave the Hornets an interesting label.

"They've always been one of the sleeping giants of the league to me because players like that market. It's a good market, it's a good place to live. It's a cool brand, dating to when they went teal and all that. It's a good atmosphere, it's a good crowd. I'm so endlessly curious about LaMelo that they're going to be one of my just let me check (on them teams)."

READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS

Hornets Summer League G Matt Morgan Signs with Virtus Segafredo Bologna

Hornets Cruise Past Brooklyn in Summer League Finale

Brandon Miller Believes the Hornets Are a Playoff Team

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News