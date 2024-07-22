ESPN's Zach Lowe Tabs the Hornets a 'Sleeping Giant'
It's been a while since the Charlotte Hornets were considered an actual threat in the Eastern Conference, but perhaps that drought will come to an end sooner than later.
Over the last several months, the Hornets have completely transformed its front office, coaching staff, and roster and have already witnessed a change in culture after a 7-1 stint in Summer League play. Health will be this team's biggest concern after dealing with two years of endless injuries to key players. If this group can stay healthy, it's reasonable to think that reaching the playoffs (not the play-in) is an attainable goal.
ESPN's Zach Lowe talked extensively about the duo of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller in his most recent episode on The Lowe Post and gave the Hornets an interesting label.
"They've always been one of the sleeping giants of the league to me because players like that market. It's a good market, it's a good place to live. It's a cool brand, dating to when they went teal and all that. It's a good atmosphere, it's a good crowd. I'm so endlessly curious about LaMelo that they're going to be one of my just let me check (on them teams)."
READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS
Hornets Summer League G Matt Morgan Signs with Virtus Segafredo Bologna
Hornets Cruise Past Brooklyn in Summer League Finale