Ex-Hornets forward agrees to deal with team in Chinese Basketball Association
Another ex-Charlotte Hornet is headed overseas to continue his professional basketball playing career.
Harry Giles III officially agreed to a deal with Shanxi Loongs, also known as Shanxi SDIC Raptors Club or Shanxi Fenjiu Shares, which plays in the Northern Division of the Chinese Basketball Association.
The 26-year-old appeared in five preseason games with the Hornets in October, totaling nine points, 17 rebounds, three assists, and a pair of blocks. Even with Mark Williams on the shelf and very little experience behind Nick Richards, the Hornets opted to part ways with Giles. Charlotte is extremely shorthanded at the five spot right now with Williams still not back and Richards currently out indefinitely with a rib fracture.
Newcomer Moussa Diabaté has provided solid contributions off the bench, posting 3.5 points and seven rebounds per contest across eleven games.
