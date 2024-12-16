Exclusive: Hornets center Nick Richards talks career year, embracing a new era + more
Hornets center Nick Richards shares his thoughts on Friday's matchup versus the Philadelphia 76ers, his role with the team this season and how head coach Charles Lee is making an impact in year one with the Charlotte Hornets.
Q: “Nick the Hornets are playing the Sixers for the third time in just a little over a month’s span. What do you see in the team that you'll be facing tonight compared to the previous two games?”
A: “I mean, for us, I just think that's another game for us to show that we're getting better and better every single game. We're going to treat it like another game. We're gonna respect our opponents. Obviously, you know, they have great players on their team. They have some amazing guys, but we're going to treat it as another game for us to get better.”
Q: “And for you personally this season, what do you feel like is being asked of you? Maybe that's a little bit different this year versus other seasons with the Hornets?”
A: “I think my role is probably the same as last year. I think that for me personally, just to show that every single season that I've been in I’ve gotten better and better. I think that's really just it for me.”
Q: “Speaking of getting better and better, obviously a career year for you, what do you think has gone into that and allowed you to perform that way?”
A: “I have to say it's just the game slowing down for me and also once you get more and more reps of NBA basketball you're just going to eventually just get better with all aspects of it.”
Q: “For this team, obviously a lot of close games, unfortunately dealing with injuries and whatnot with the lineup and the rotation, but how do you feel like you guys have embraced this season so far and a new era with Coach Lee?”
A: “Definitely he's bringing a new fun energy to the group. He's definitely involved, more involved with the players this year than the previous coaches. I would say that he's keeping it very positive on his end. He's doing actually a very amazing job as a first year head coach. He's been patient with everybody. He's been fair. He's also been very, you know, when he needs to, when he needs to be rough on guys, he's rough on guys.”
Q: “And just looking ahead to tonight's game, you just finished up shootaround, what was the message, what's the energy, what's the vibe as you head into tonight's matchup?”
A: “Play better than we did last game. I think that we're on the right track to, you know, actually everybody's coming back, got a couple players that are coming back tonight. A few guys are still out, but we're still slowly we're getting a fully healthy roster.”