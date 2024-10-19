FanDuel Sports Network to televise 80 Charlotte Hornets games this season
After several months of uncertainty, the TV home for the Charlotte Hornets in 2024-25 has been settled.
This week, it was announced that Diamond Sports Group and FanDuel Sports have agreed to a deal to rename Bally Sports, the regional streaming home of many NBA, NHL, and MLB teams, FanDuel Sports Network.
"Collaborating with FanDuel provides a tremendous pathway for Diamond to elevate the fan experience and deepen the incremental value we provide for our team, league and distribution partners," Diamond Sports Group CEO David Preschlack said in a statement. "This partnership reinforces opportunities to further strengthen the close connection our RSNs have with local fans, including enhancing our (direct-to-consumer) offering for a growing digital audience. In the meantime, having finalized agreements with the NBA, NHL and our key distributors, we remain focused on moving our business forward and driving value for our team partners and our stakeholders.”
FanDuel Sports Network will broadcast 80 of the Hornets' 82 games this season. One of the other two games will be on national TV which will be the January 17th matchup against the Chicago Bulls and will air on ESPN. Six of the Hornets' games will also be available on NBA TV.
Details of the agreement have not been released.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
College football star Travis Hunter rocking LaMelo Ball's new shoes
Stock up, stock down: Five Hornets who saw the biggest movement in preseason play
Cody Martin's return a 'breath of fresh air' for Hornets head coach Charles Lee