Five Bold Predictions for the Charlotte Hornets' 2024-25 Season
The 2024-25 NBA season is just around the corner, so with that being said, it's time to make some early bold predictions for the Charlotte Hornets.
1. LaMelo Ball Will Be an All-Star
A healthy LaMelo Ball is an All-Star player. His ankle injuries have held him back, but with better health management, he’ll be ready to shine again. LaMelo’s playmaking and scoring skills are undeniable. If he stays on the court, expect him to be selected as an All-Star, proving once again he’s one of the best young talents in the NBA.
2. Brandon Miller Will Be an All-Star Reserve
Brandon Miller has the potential to become an All-Star reserve this season. He had a great rookie year, and with LaMelo Ball healthy and guiding the team, Miller’s game could reach new heights. His scoring and defense will be crucial as the Hornets push for the play-in. If he continues to improve, the Hornets may have two All-Stars on their hand.
3. Charles Lee Will Look Elite
Charles Lee’s impact on the Hornets’ will be noticeable. With young talent, a lot to prove, and a defined culture the Hornets could surprise people. Lee’s influence will be key in helping the team play better and exceed expectations this season. Based on the Summer League success there is reason to believe Lee will be bringing some Celtics history to infuse with this new "Hornets DNA".
4. The Hornets Will Trade Miles Bridges
Miles Bridges could be on the move this season after his contract extension this offseason. This season we could see Bridges struggle to find his role as a third option on offense, leading to frustration. If things don’t click and he continues a downward trajectory on defense, the Hornets could look to trade him. It’s a tough call, but it might be necessary to keep building the team’s future.
5. The Hornets Will Make the Playoffs
After only 21 wins in 2023-24, the Hornets have enough talent to make the playoffs this season. Last year’s struggles are behind them, and with a better roster and a new mindset, they can break into the top-10 in the East. With key players like LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and promising support, the Hornets have what it takes to beat teams like the Bulls, the Hawks, and the Raptors for a playoff spot.
