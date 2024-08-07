All Hornets

Former Charlotte Hornets Guard Jeremy Lamb Announces Retirement

The former first-round pick carved himself out a solid career in the NBA.

Schuyler Callihan

Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Former Charlotte Hornet Jeremy Lamb is officially retiring from the game of basketball, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lamb was drafted 12th overall by the Houston Rockets in 2012, but was included in Houston-Oklahoma City James Harden trade that October. After spending three years as a bench piece for the Thunder, Oklahoma City traded him to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for guard Luke Ridnour and a conditional 2016 second-round draft pick.

Lamb had arguably the best years of his career with the Hornets, eventually developing into a starter. In his four seasons with the team, Lamb averaged 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 45% from the floor and 33% from three-point range.

While he lived in the shadow of Kemba Walker, he did have one of the most memorable moments in Hornets' franchise history. Yes, the beyond half-court buzzer beater to take down the Toronto Raptors as time expired. He lost control of the inbound, grabbed the ball just beyond mid-court and launched a shot that banked in, stunning everyone in the arena.

Following the 2018-19 campaign, he signed a free agent deal with the Indiana Pacers. Two years ago, he appeared in 17 games for the Sacramento Kings, seeing just 18.9 minutes per night. He did not play during the 2023-24 season.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Why Taj Gibson is a Sneaky Good Signing for the Hornets

Should Playoffs Be the Expectation for the Hornets in 2024-25?

Hornets Roundtable: What is Charlotte's Biggest Need?

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News