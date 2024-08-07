Former Charlotte Hornets Guard Jeremy Lamb Announces Retirement
Former Charlotte Hornet Jeremy Lamb is officially retiring from the game of basketball, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Lamb was drafted 12th overall by the Houston Rockets in 2012, but was included in Houston-Oklahoma City James Harden trade that October. After spending three years as a bench piece for the Thunder, Oklahoma City traded him to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for guard Luke Ridnour and a conditional 2016 second-round draft pick.
Lamb had arguably the best years of his career with the Hornets, eventually developing into a starter. In his four seasons with the team, Lamb averaged 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 45% from the floor and 33% from three-point range.
While he lived in the shadow of Kemba Walker, he did have one of the most memorable moments in Hornets' franchise history. Yes, the beyond half-court buzzer beater to take down the Toronto Raptors as time expired. He lost control of the inbound, grabbed the ball just beyond mid-court and launched a shot that banked in, stunning everyone in the arena.
Following the 2018-19 campaign, he signed a free agent deal with the Indiana Pacers. Two years ago, he appeared in 17 games for the Sacramento Kings, seeing just 18.9 minutes per night. He did not play during the 2023-24 season.
