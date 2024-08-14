Former Charlotte Hornets Guard Theo Maledon Returns to Roots
French point guard Theo Maledon is embarking on a new chapter in his basketball career, signing with ASVEL Basket in his home country of France. After spending two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Maledon is returning to the team where he first began his professional journey.
During his time in Charlotte, Maledon averaged 6.1 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.6 rebounds in 57 games. His playmaking ability and court vision were evident, but he struggled to find consistent minutes in a crowded backcourt.
The move to ASVEL represents a homecoming for Maledon. He played for the team's youth system before making his professional debut in 2017. He was a key contributor to ASVEL's French League championship in 2019 and was named the LNB Pro A Best Young Player that season.
Maledon's return to ASVEL is a chance for him to rediscover his form and continue his development in a familiar environment. He will be playing in a league that he knows well and will have the opportunity to compete for a starting role.
