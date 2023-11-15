Former Hornet Called Mitch Kupchak About a Potential Reunion

One former player is looking to return to the Charlotte Hornets.

Right now, the Charlotte Hornets are dealing with a fair amount of injury trouble. Terry Rozier, Brandon Miller, Frank Ntilikina and James Bouknight are all currently sidelined due to injury.

Charlotte's roster is spread extremely thin, especially at guard. So it is no surprise that one former Hornet reached out to the team about potentially joining forces once again.

A fan on social media replied to Isaiah Thomas, telling him to reach out to Hornets President and General Manager Mitch Kupchak about the team potentially signing him again. Thomas' reply to the fan indicated that he had done just that.

Clearly, IT is ready for a return to professional basketball, and sees Charlotte as a good place to make his comeback. The Hornets are still the most recent NBA team Thomas has made an appearance for.

Back in March 2022, Charlotte signed Thomas to two consecutive 10-day contracts before eventually inking him to a deal for the remainder of the regular season. Since the end of the 2021-22 season, Thomas has been waiting for another opportunity.

While IT is far from the high-scoring star he was back in 2017, he could still be worth signing to a short-term deal for Charlotte. The Hornets are struggling to find enough guys to put on the floor, and very few if any better options remain in the free agent pool.