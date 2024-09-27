Former Hornet Forward/Swarm Head Coach Joe Wolf Passes Away
Friday morning, the Charlotte Hornets sadly announced that former forward Joe Wolf has passed away at the age of 59.
Wolf attended North Carolina from 1983-87 and was a teammate of Michael Jordan's for one year in Chapel Hill. In his senior season, Wolf averaged 15.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels and was named to the All-ACC and All-Tournament team.
During his twelve-year NBA career, Wolf spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, and Milwaukee Bucks. He played in 67 career games for the Hornets, all of which came after he spent a year playing overseas in Spain.
From 2018-20 Wolf served as the head coach for the Greensboro Swarm, the G League affiliate of the Hornets.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wolf family.
