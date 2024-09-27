All Hornets

Former Hornet Forward/Swarm Head Coach Joe Wolf Passes Away

The Hornets announced some sad news early Friday morning.

Schuyler Callihan

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

Friday morning, the Charlotte Hornets sadly announced that former forward Joe Wolf has passed away at the age of 59.

Wolf attended North Carolina from 1983-87 and was a teammate of Michael Jordan's for one year in Chapel Hill. In his senior season, Wolf averaged 15.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels and was named to the All-ACC and All-Tournament team.

During his twelve-year NBA career, Wolf spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, and Milwaukee Bucks. He played in 67 career games for the Hornets, all of which came after he spent a year playing overseas in Spain.

From 2018-20 Wolf served as the head coach for the Greensboro Swarm, the G League affiliate of the Hornets.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wolf family.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

ESPN Projects Low Win Total for the Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets Waive Rookie Guard RaeQuan Battle

Who Will Be on the Floor for the Hornets During Crunch Time?

Three-Team Mock Trade Sends Julius Randle to Charlotte Hornets

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News