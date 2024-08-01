All Hornets

Former Hornet Gordon Hayward Announces Retirement

On to the next chapter of life for the veteran forward.

Schuyler Callihan

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Former Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward announced on X Thursday morning that he is retiring from basketball.

Hayward played 14 years in the NBA, spending three seasons and some change with the Charlotte Hornets. After seven years in Utah and four in Boston, Hayward landed in Charlotte on a massive four-year, $120 million deal that raised the expectations for the guys in purple and teal. Unfortunately, not much came out of his tenure in Buzz City thanks to missing a large chunk of time due to injury. In 168 games with the team, Hayward averaged 16.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 44% from the field and 36% from three-point range.

At the trade deadline, the Hornets shipped him to the Oklahoma City in exchange for Vasilije Micic, Tre Mann, Davis Bertans, a 2024 second-round draft pick (via Houston), a 2025 second-round draft pick (via Philadelphia), and cash considerations. Although the Hornets didn't land a big name in the trade, they were able to get more assets than most expected for an aging forward with a long history of injuries.

Hayward was expected to be a quality bench piece for a very young Thunder team, but failed to make much of an impact He appeared in 26 games and averaged just 5.3 points per contest.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Kemba Walker Believes Hornets Can 'Go Really Far' with a Healthy LaMelo Ball

Kemba Walker Details Decision to Retire, Join Hornets' Staff

Seven Hornets Entering Final Year of Contract in 2024-25

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News