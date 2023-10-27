Former Hornet Kelly Oubre Jr. Goes Off in Sixers Debut

Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak and his assistants in the front office decided to not bring back veteran wing Kelly Oubre Jr. this offseason. In his two-year stint with the Hornets, Oubre provided a scoring boost off the bench before being thrown into the starting lineup last year due to all the injuries the team had suffered.

Last year, Oubre set a single-season personal high of 20.3 points per game on 43% shooting from the field and 31% from three-point range.

Charlotte liked the younger options they had in the system and once they selected Brandon Miller No. 2 overall, all chances of Oubre sticking around vanished.

Oubre remained a free agent deep into the offseason before signing with the Philadelphia 76ers in late September. In his Sixers debut Thursday night, Oubre had himself a game. He finished as the team's second-leading scorer with 27 points on 9/11 shooting, including hitting five of six attempts from downtown in Philadelphia's 118-117 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

