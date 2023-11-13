Skip to main content
Former Hornet Kelly Oubre Suffers Fractured Rib After Being Struck by Car

A scary situation for the veteran NBA wing.

Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck by a car traveling at a high rate of speed Saturday night while walking near his home in Philadelphia. According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Oubre suffered a fractured rib and injuries to his hip and right leg.

"He's back home and he's doing OK," 76ers head coach Nick Nurse said on Sunday. "It's a pretty traumatic incident [but] he is home and resting fairly comfortably. That's where we are right now."

In eight games this season with the Sixers, Oubre is averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field and 37% from three-point range. Oubre spent the last two years of his career in Charlotte with the Hornets and posted a single season career high 20.3 points per game last season.

