Former Hornet Tony Parker Features in Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony
Who would have ever thought that a former Charlotte Hornet would be a key figure in an Olympic opening ceremony? Sure, Tony Parker's time with the Hornets was brief, but it's still a remarkable fact. Despite his fleeting season in Charlotte, Parker's legacy and contributions to basketball shine brightly on the global stage.
Parker joined sporting icons Rafael Nadal, Zinedine Zidane and Amelie Mauresmo in helping carry the Olympic Torch on the final leg of it's journey to the "Olympic Cauldron" which is being suspended 30 meters above the ground for the duration of the games. Parker was acknowledged as a pioneer who paved the way for a generation of French players, that includes Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaun.
Tony Parker playing for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2018-19 season still feels like a strange dream. The Hornets benefited from a unique set of circumstances that led to Parker signing in Charlotte. At the time, Parker harbored resentment towards San Antonio due to his limited playing time following the emergence of Dejounte Murray. Meanwhile, the Hornets had recently hired his former assistant coach, James Borrego, and had a need for a backup point guard. This alignment of factors brought the French basketball legend to Charlotte, even if just for a brief stint.
During his single season with the Hornets, Parker averaged 9.5 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 rebounds per game over 56 games. He retired shortly after the season and returned to his home country of France and is an owner of French team ASVEL.