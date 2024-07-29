All Hornets

Former Hornets Center Agrees to Training Camp Deal with Spurs

Nathan Mensah is looking to make the squad in San Antonio.

Ex-Charlotte Hornets center Nathan Mensah has signed a training camp deal with the San Antonio Spurs, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The former San Diego State big man went undrafted in the NBA's 2023 draft but signed with the Charlotte Hornets' Summer League team and showed some potential, earning himself a spot in Greensboro with the Swarm.

In late December, the Hornets signed him to a two-way contract as they had a lack of size on the inside with Mark Williams nursing a back injury and Kai Jones being released in October. He appeared in 25 games with the Hornets, but only averaged 1.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while connecting on 42.9% of his field goal attempts.

Mensah has never been much of a scoring threat even dating back to his college days, but he can make his impact felt on the defensive end of the floor. At San Diego State, he averaged 1.6 blocks and 0.6 steals per game and was a 3X Mountain West Conference All-Defense selection and a two-time Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

Schuyler Callihan

