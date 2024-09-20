Former Hornets Draft Pick Amari Bailey Signs Deal with Eastern Conference Foe
After just one season in the Charlotte Hornets' organization, guard Amari Bailey is signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
The Hornets took Bailey with the 41st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of UCLA but spent the majority of his rookie season down in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm. There, he averaged 19.3 points, five rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44% from the field and 42% from three.
Bailey did appear in ten games with the big league club but saw very limited action averaging a little over six minutes per game. With the trade deadline acquisitions of Seth Curry, Tre Mann, and Vasilije Micic and the selection of KJ Simpson in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Hornets didn't have a clear path for Bailey to make an impact in Charlotte.
