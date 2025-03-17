Former NBA All-Star calls Charlotte the perfect destination for Cooper Flagg
If there's one team in the NBA that could stand to have a little luck, it's the Charlotte Hornets. Over the last handful of years, they've experienced abnormal levels of injuries, which has completely stalled the team's rebuild and even sent it into another rebuild within the past year.
Injuries aside, the Hornets are also long overdue for the ping-pong balls to bounce in their direction for once. Charlotte has picked in the lottery nineteen of the last twenty NBA Drafts, including the last eight. This year makes it nine. In 1992, they landed the second overall pick, falling one spot short of being able to draft Shaquille O'Neal. In 2004, they just missed out on Dwight Howard. In 2012, it was Anthony Davis, and in 2023, it was Victor Wembanyama.
This summer, NBA teams will be hoping to luck out on landing the top pick to be able to take Cooper Flagg out of Duke, who has the look of a franchise changer. When asked about who the perfect destination would be for the soon-to-be No. 1 overall pick, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas went with the Hornets.
“You have a point guard, you have a shooting guard. You don’t have to be great at the beginning. Brandon Miller, he’s a two, so I can move him. I can have him and Melo at the backcourt, and now him and Miles Bridges, whoever has the better matchup, at the three/four, and then Mark Williams at the five. That team instantly would be like the Detroit Pistons. Cooper Flagg, he defends. He play hard as a motherf*****.”
