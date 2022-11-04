Skip to main content

Game Preview: Hornets at Grizzlies

A look at tonight's interconference clash.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Friday night is upon us and the Charlotte Hornets (3-5) are heading to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies (5-3). The Hornets have had an admirable start to the season considering the injuries to key players LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Cody Martin. Those three, in addition to Gordon Hayward, will again be sidelined to night. This leaves the blossoming PJ Washington, along with impact veterans like Dennis Smith Jr. and Kelly Oubre to hold down the fort against a talented Grizzlies squad led by Ja Morant.

The fourth year forward Washington has especially come into his own this season. His scoring is up to 16 ppg on carrer high shooting percentages, including 31 and 28 point performances against the Warriors and Kings respectively within the last week. He will be looking to bounce back from an 8-point dud against the Bulls on Wednesday to lead Charlotte tonight.

The Grizzlies have fared well to start the season behind the power of their all-star point guard Morant. His scoring is up 31.4 ppg, up nearly 10 points over his career average. Dennis Smith Jr. has reinvented himself this season, performing with tons of energy and focus on the defensive end, but he will have his hands full tonight.

What to watch for:

The Hornets enter tonight's matchup averaging 17.4 second-chance points per game, good for third-best in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are dead-last in the NBA in second-chance points allowed at 18.0 allowed per game. The Hornets are also leading the league in fast-break points per game and total distance traveled per game (measured at 19.3 miles per game.) If the Hornets are able to continue with the fervency and effort they have brought to games so far this season behind the coaching of Steve Clifford, Charlotte could create lots of issues for their opponent despite being short handed. Effort can be the difference in a lot of regular season NBA games, and the Hornets are in no short supply.

2022-2023 Team Stats

Points Per Game

CHA- 113.4

MEM- 117.3

Points Allowed

CHA- 117.3

MEM- 113.0

Field Goal %

CHA- 46.1%

MEM- 46.7%

Assists Per Game

CHA- 27.6

MEM- 23.4

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rebounds Per Game

CHA- 46.1

MEM- 45.3

Charlotte's 2022-2023 Active Individual Stat Leaders:

Points Per Game: Kelly Oubre Jr. (17.4)

Assists Per Game: Dennis Smith Jr. (6.4)

Rebounds Per Game: Mason Plumlee (7.9)

Blocks Per Game: PJ Washington (1.2)

Steals Per Game: Dennis Smith Jr. (2.2)

Memphis' 2022-2023 Active Individual Stat Leaders:

Points Per Game: Ja Morant (31.4)

Assists Per Game: Ja Morant (6.4)

Rebounds Per Game: Steven Adams (10.1)

Blocks Per Game: Steven Adams (1.5)

Steals Per Game: John Konchar (1.7)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Ian Black at @ian_black14

In This Article (2)

Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies

USATSI_18085439
News

Hornets Issue Statement on Miles Bridges

By All Hornets
CLT_Hornetsbk37.jfif
News

Miles Bridges Pleads No Contest in Domestic Violence Felony

By All Hornets
gordonhayward-3
News

Gordon Hayward leaves Bulls game with injury

By James Plowright
85189FDF-1866-42C7-B6DE-16B1E68CD50A
News

Shorthanded Hornets Fall Flat against Chicago Bulls 106-88

By Tim Rogers
USATSI_18047711 (1)
News

Watch: Steve Clifford Post Game vs Bulls

By James Plowright
168E7C89-8E6B-4209-98CF-7248FF52A7A4
News

Hornets Announce Starting five @ Chicago

By Tim Rogers
USATSI_18047711
News

Score Predictions Hornets @ Bulls

By All Hornets
IMG_4354
News

Charlotte Hornets @ Chicago Bulls Game Preview

By Jon Yeager