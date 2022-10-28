Game Preview: Hornets at Magic

The Hornets head to Orlando on Friday to face an 0-5 Magic squad led by first-overall pick Paolo Banchero. Sitting at 2-2 on the season after a close loss to the Knicks, Charlotte will be looking to get back above .500 in this early season matchup between Southeastern Division foes.

Charlotte has performed admirably thus far under returning head coach Steve Clifford. LaMelo Ball has yet to make his season debut, and Cody Martin and Terry Rozier have combined to play just three games so far. Despite this, the normally defensive-minded Clifford has led the Hornets to an NBA-leading 124.5 points per game behind a league leading three-point percentage (41.7%). The team will hope to continue this short-handed success, as Ball, Martin, and likely Rozier will once again be unavailable on Friday.

The host Magic are in search of their illusive first win of the season. In spite of a lack of success in the win column, the young Magic squad boast a plethora of young potential headlined by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. With starting point guard Cole Anthony out with an oblique injury, look for those two to be fed the ball early in often in hopes of getting their playmaking abilities going.

What to watch for:

The Hornets currently rank 3rd in the NBA in Bench Net Rating (8.5). Behind the power of Nick Richard's 13 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, the Hornets reserves have not only held the fort down while the starters rest, but have generally left the starters with a better situation to return to. In contrast, the Magic bench ranks 23rd in the NBA (-4.3). If both trends continue, look for the Hornets to strike aggressively when the likes of Banchero and Wagner are off the court.

2022-2023 Team Stats

Points Per Game

CHA- 124.5

ORL- 104.2

Points Allowed

CHA- 117.3

ORL- 113.0

FIeld Goal %

CHA- 49.5%

ORL- 44.6%

Assists Per Game

CHA- 28.8

ORL- 18.2

Rebounds Per Game

CHA- 45.5

ORL- 44.8

Charlotte's 2022-2023 Active Individual Stat Leaders:

Points Per Game: Gordon Hayward (19.8)

Assists Per Game: Dennis Smith Jr. (6.2)

Rebounds Per Game: Nick Richards (7.8)

Blocks Per Game: Jalen McDaniels (1.0)

Steals Per Game: Kelly Oubre (2.2)

Atlanta's 2022-2023 Active Individual Stat Leaders:

Points Per Game: Paolo Banchero (24.0)

Assists Per Game: Cole Anthony (4.2)

Rebounds Per Game: Wendell Carter (10.0)

Blocks Per Game: Bol Bol (2.6)

Steals Per Game: Franz Wagner (1.2)

