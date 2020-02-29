Former 76ers' draft pick KJ McDaniels debuts for Greensboro Swarm

Former Philadelphia 76ers' draft pick KJ McDaniels made his debut for the Charlotte Hornets' organization Friday night, playing 14 minutes in a G-League game with the Greensboro Swarm.

McDaniels, 27, grabbed two rebounds and missed on his lone shot attempt.

The Clemson product was drafted 32nd overall in 2014 by the 76ers in the early stages of their rebuilding plan, commonly referred to as "The Process."

McDaniels played well early on in his rookie season, starting 15 of the 62 games he appeared in with Philadelphia. He notched one double-double and scored in the double digits in 25 games. He averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per-game.

In February of his rookie season, Philadelphia dealt McDaniels to the Houston Rockets for Isaiah Cannon and a second round pick that would later become Richaun Holmes. McDaniels later signed a multi-year deal with the Rockets, but never found a regular role with the team. In 2017, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for cash. The next offseason, he was signed and waived by the Raptors and Thunder.

The Swarm acquired McDaniels' rights in a trade with the Thunder's G-League affiliate.

McDaniels spent most of 2019 playing in a league based in the Philippines, where he averaged 35 points, 13.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.4 blocks and 1.4 steals in 46.2 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-6 Birmingham, Alabama native could next appear with the Swarm on Saturday night, in a home game against the College Park Skyhawks.