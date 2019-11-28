Caleb Martin drops 30 points in Swarm loss to Maine

The Greensboro Swarm lost 155-131 to the Maine Red Claws at home on Wednesday, but one Charlotte Hornets player had a very impressive performance.

Undrafted rookie guard Caleb Martin scored 30 points on 14 shots in 28 minutes of play. The Nevada product also tallied a steal, two assists and three rebounds.

Joining Martin in stuffing the stat sheet on Thanksgiving eve was two-way player Kobi Simmons, who had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes of action. Hornets’ second-round pick Jalen McDaniels racked up 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 21 minutes.

Martin’s performance was only topped by Maine’s Tremont Waters, who scored 33 points in the win for the Boston Celtics’ G-League affiliate.

After impressing in the Summer League and preseason, Martin signed a three-year partially guaranteed deal with the Hornets just before the start of the NBA season. He has played in three NBA games this year. Martin and McDaniels both practiced with the Hornets on Tuesday.

On Friday, the Swarm begin a five-game road trip, beginning with a game against the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards’ affiliate.