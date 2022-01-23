Gordon Hayward 'Doubtful' to Play vs Hawks
The Charlotte Hornets are likely to be without forward Gordon Hayward (right foot discomfort) for Sunday night's home contest against the Atlanta Hawks.
UPDATE: Gordon Hayward has been downgraded to OUT.
In 45 games this season, Hayward is averaging 17 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 47% from the field and 39% from three-point range. The Hornets will also be without Jalen McDaniels who left Friday night's game with a sprained left ankle in the second quarter.
The Hornets and Hawks are set to tip inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on Bally Sports.
