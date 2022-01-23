Skip to main content

Gordon Hayward 'Doubtful' to Play vs Hawks

The Hornets will be without a key piece of their lineup tonight.

The Charlotte Hornets are likely to be without forward Gordon Hayward (right foot discomfort) for Sunday night's home contest against the Atlanta Hawks.

UPDATE: Gordon Hayward has been downgraded to OUT.

In 45 games this season, Hayward is averaging 17 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 47% from the field and 39% from three-point range. The Hornets will also be without Jalen McDaniels who left Friday night's game with a sprained left ankle in the second quarter.

The Hornets and Hawks are set to tip inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on Bally Sports. 

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17542927_168388579_lowres
News

What James Borrego Said Prior to Sunday's Matchup vs the Atlanta Hawks

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17521219_168388579_lowres
News

Gordon Hayward 'Doubtful' to Play vs Hawks

34 minutes ago
USATSI_17302088_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Hawks

6 hours ago
USATSI_17473826_168388579_lowres
News

Jalen McDaniels Likely to 'Miss Some Time'

Jan 22, 2022
USATSI_17542561_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Hornets Roll the Thunder, 121-98

Jan 21, 2022
USATSI_17530959_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Thunder

Jan 21, 2022
Untitled design (70)
News

Charlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview

Jan 21, 2022
USATSI_17531621_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Thunder

Jan 21, 2022