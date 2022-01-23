Gordon Hayward 'Doubtful' to Play vs Hawks

The Hornets will be without a key piece of their lineup tonight.

The Charlotte Hornets are likely to be without forward Gordon Hayward (right foot discomfort) for Sunday night's home contest against the Atlanta Hawks.

UPDATE: Gordon Hayward has been downgraded to OUT.

In 45 games this season, Hayward is averaging 17 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 47% from the field and 39% from three-point range. The Hornets will also be without Jalen McDaniels who left Friday night's game with a sprained left ankle in the second quarter.

The Hornets and Hawks are set to tip inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on Bally Sports.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.