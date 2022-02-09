Skip to main content

Gordon Hayward is Out Indefinitely

The Hornets will be without a key veteran moving forward.

Charlotte Hornets starting forward Gordon Hayward will be out indefinitely after results of an MRI on his left ankle revealed sprained ligaments, per a team official. Hayward also underwent an X-Ray which came back negative.

The Hornets are 2-5 this season when Hayward is unavailable to play and are 11-24 without him since he came to Charlotte last season. In 48 games this season, Hayward is averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 46% from the field and 39% from three.

The Hornets will be back at it tonight to conclude a four-game homestand as they host the Chicago Bulls. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN.

