Gordon Hayward leaves Bulls game with injury

Gordon Hayward struggled in the first half of Wednesday night's game against the bulls shooting just 3-11 from the field. There was no obvious sign of an injury for Gordon Hayward, but at half time it was confirmed he would not return to the team.

The extent of Hayward's shoulder injury at this point is unknown, but must be serious enough that he didn't even feel it was possible to give it a go in the second half. Make sure you're following @All_Hornets for the latest on the Hornets injury situation.