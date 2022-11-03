Skip to main content

Gordon Hayward leaves Bulls game with injury

Gordon Hayward struggled in the first half of Wednesday night's game against the bulls shooting just 3-11 from the field. There was no obvious sign of an injury for Gordon Hayward, but at half time it was confirmed he would not return to the team.

The extent of Hayward's shoulder injury at this point is unknown, but must be serious enough that he didn't even feel it was possible to give it a go in the second half. Make sure you're following @All_Hornets for the latest on the Hornets injury situation.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

News

Hornets Announce Starting five

By Tim Rogers
USATSI_18047711
News

Score Predictions Hornets @ Bulls

By All Hornets
IMG_4354
News

Charlotte Hornets @ Chicago Bulls Game Preview

By Jon Yeager
F3D9C1F1-82D9-4FA1-9D9A-BC1ACC4EE97E
News

Charlotte Hornets fall to Sacramento Kings 115-108

By Tim Rogers
USATSI_17334393
News

Watch: Kings Post Game Media with Clifford, PJ & McDaniels

By James Plowright
USATSI_17334393
News

Score Predictions Kings @ Hornets

By All Hornets
9F475887-B6E5-414F-8A6B-B758F5153404
News

Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings Game Preview

By Austin Leake
Steph-Curry-Shooting-Hornets-GETTY-1236572244
News

Score Predictions Warriors @ Hornets

By James Plowright