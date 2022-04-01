Gordon Hayward Listed as Probable vs 76ers

The Hornets could see the return of veteran wing Gordon Hayward on Saturday.

Saturday afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets are expecting to see the return of veteran Gordon Hayward after missing the previous 22 games with an ankle injury. During that stretch, the Hornets went 12-10.

In 48 games this season, Hayward is averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and is shooting 46% from the field and 39% from three-point range.

The Hornets and 76ers are scheduled to tip off at 12:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports.

