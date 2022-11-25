JUST IN: Hornets Will Be Down Another Starter Tonight vs Minnesota

The Charlotte Hornets have been shorthanded for much of the season as several key players have dealt with numerous injuries throughout the first couple months of the year. Tonight is no different.

Moments ago, the Hornets downgraded starting forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) from questionable to out for this evening's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Hayward has appeared in just 11 games this season for the Hornets, averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 44% from the field and 38% from three-point land. He reaggravated his shoulder injury a couple of games back but has managed to play through it until this point. As of now, there are no details as to whether this will be something that turns into a long-term deal or if it's just a minor setback.

The Hornets and Timberwolves are set to tip-off at 5 p.m. EST inside Spectrum Center.

