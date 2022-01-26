Skip to main content

Gordon Hayward Placed in NBA's Health & Safety Protocols

The Charlotte veteran forward will officially be out for tonight's game.

The Charlotte Hornets have ruled out starting forward Gordon Hayward for tonight's game in Indiana as he has been placed in the NBA's Health & Safety protocols. Hayward has missed the past two games with right foot discomfort.

It's uncertain how long Hayward will be out but they have not had much success with him not in the lineup. This year they are 0-3 without him and are 9-22 dating back to last season.

The Hornets and Pacers are scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. EST. 

