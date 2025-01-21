Gordon Hayward reflects on Charlotte tenure: "Some of my best years" with Hornets
A player's journey towards success is often intertwined with finding the right team and system to thrive in.
Former Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward recently reflected on his time in Charlotte, revealing that his move to the Hornets helped him rediscover his game after a challenging stint with the Boston Celtics.
Speaking on FanDuel TV's "Run it Back" with hosts Chandler Parsons, Lou Williams, and Michelle Beadle, Hayward shared his thoughts about his career trajectory and the opportunity Charlotte presented.
"I had some of my best years in Charlotte," Hayward noted, pointing to career-high performances during his tenure with the Hornets. His journey to Charlotte came after a period in Boston that, in his words, "didn't really work out the way that I think everyone wanted."
The former All-Star detailed his mindset following his departure from Boston, where he had signed a four-year, $120 million contract following three seasons with the team, before being traded to Charlotte in 2020 along with 2023 and 2024 second-round draft picks for a conditional 2022 second-round pick.
While Hayward helped the Celtics reach the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, his time there will be most remembered for a gruesome injury. In his debut season (2017-2018), he suffered a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle just minutes into the season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"I felt like I wanted to, coming off the injury, I wanted to basically prove to myself that I could be the player that I was in Utah," Hayward explained. "And that was never going to happen in Boston just because we had so many dudes. Get so many guys there, there's only one basketball, you know?"
For Hayward, Charlotte represented more than just a new team – it was an opportunity for redemption and leadership.
"I felt like choosing to go to Charlotte was an opportunity that I would have the ball, I would have much more of a responsibility, and it was a chance for me to help take a young team to the playoffs and try and get a team that was right there on the edge to the playoffs," he said.
However, Hayward's time with the Hornets wasn't without its challenges. He acknowledged the ongoing battle with injuries that have followed him since his initial major injury.
"Unfortunately, once you have one major injury, a lot of other ones keep coming," Hayward said. "So I kept ending seasons with injuries."
Despite these setbacks, Hayward views his Charlotte experience positively, suggesting it helped validate his comeback.
"I felt like I did prove to myself that I was back to the player I was and that gave me some peace," Hayward said.
The veteran forward's reflections offer a glimpse into the mental and physical challenges professional athletes face when trying to recapture their form after significant injuries, while also highlighting the importance of finding the right situation to showcase their abilities.
