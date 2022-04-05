Skip to main content

BREAKING: Gordon Hayward Ruled Out vs Heat

It was a quick return for Gordon Hayward.

Just an hour or so before tip, the Charlotte Hornets announced that forward Gordon Hayward (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to out for tonight's road game against the Miami Heat.

Hayward missed 22 games with a twisted ankle. He made his return on Saturday afternoon in a 144-114 blowout loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and had five points in 17 minutes off the bench. 

