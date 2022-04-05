BREAKING: Gordon Hayward Ruled Out vs Heat

Just an hour or so before tip, the Charlotte Hornets announced that forward Gordon Hayward (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to out for tonight's road game against the Miami Heat.

Hayward missed 22 games with a twisted ankle. He made his return on Saturday afternoon in a 144-114 blowout loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and had five points in 17 minutes off the bench.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.