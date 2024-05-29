All Hornets

Gordon Hayward's Wife Leaps To His Defense

Robyn Hayward posted several comments on Instagram following Sam Presti's comments

James Plowright

Following Sam Presti's comments where he admitted to "Missing" on the Gordon Hayward trade, Robyn Hayward jumped to her husband's defense.

Robyn appears to have felt her husband was being mistreated and used as a scapegoat. Perhaps the most interesting of the comments was that Gordon Hayward apparently told Sam Presti the trade didn't make sense.

This isn't the first time Robyn has took to social media to defend her husband. Hornets fans may remember the time she called out the Hornets medical and training staff for for making Gordon Hayward play with a fractured scapula.

Gordon Hayward is a free agent this off-season, Due to a disappointing season and chequered health history Hayward could be limited to veteran minimum contract offers.

