Grading Charles Lee's First Month as Hornets Head Coach
Charles Lee is 20 games into his first season as Head Coach of the Charlotte Hornets, but how has he and his staff performed? In this article, we’ll analyze his performance across key areas: team performance, identity, game management and rotations, player development, and overall leadership and morale. Has Lee set the Hornets on the path to success, or are there lingering hurdles the rookie coach must overcome? Let’s take a closer look.
Team Identity: B-
Charles Lee has begun to craft a clear identity for the Hornets, emphasizing high-volume three-point shooting through mismatch hunting on the perimeter and leveraging the team's offensive rebounding strengths. Ranking 2nd in the league in three-point attempts and 4th in offensive rebounding, the Hornets align with modern NBA trends while offsetting some offensive inefficiencies through second-chance opportunities.
Unfortunately, some glaring issues remain. The Hornets rank 25th overall in offense, relying heavily on three-point shooting without converting (15th) at an elite rate. The Hornets rank dead last in the league in free throw rate, and the gap to the next-worst team (GSW) is significant. They are 1.3 attempts per game behind the 29th-ranked team, which is the same margin separating 29th and 23rd.
Charlotte's ranking of 5th in turnover rate also highlights their sloppy execution, with Ball and Miller combing for 7.2 turnovers per game.
Defensively, Charlotte's transition defense remains strong ranking 3rd in the NBA, somewhere Steve Clifford is smiling. However, their half-court defense presents significant challenges. They are allowing the most corner three-pointers in the league and are failing to force opponents into low-efficiency mid-range shots, leading to a concerning overall shot profile. While their interior defense has struggled, it’s worth noting that injuries to key big men Mark Williams and Nick Richards for extended stretches have heavily impacted their ability to protect the paint effectively.
Game Management and Rotations C+
Lee has shown promising signs in managing set plays and rotations, this is often one of the most difficult areas for new head coaches as it's not something they have had responsibility for before. He has demonstrated creativity in designing After Time Out (ATO) plays during crucial moments (See below), where even if execution has been inconsistent, the play design and intent have often been effective. Additionally, Lee’s ability to manage timeouts in high-pressure, close-game scenarios reflects his composure and situational awareness.
Judging rotations remains difficult due to the sheer volume of injuries, Lee has been forced into frequent adjustments. There's been a couple of situations where Lee backtracked on his decision. Starting Salaun when Bridges went out, before switching to Grant Williams. Searching for a back-up point guard by starting with Micic, before switching to Mann (Before he was hurt). Lee certainly isn't afraid of switching up rotations on a nightly basis, although that can make it hard for players to effectively find a rhythm.
Player Development: A
One of the standout aspects of Lee's tenure has been his impact on player development. LaMelo Ball has taken a jump, looking like a locked in All-Star, while Brandon Miller has come on strong after a slow start due to injury. Even role players like Moussa Diabate, Cody Martin and Tre Mann have showcased greater impact and are all having career seasons. Miles Bridges has been the main disappointment so far, but even he appeared to find his form before suffering the injury. Micic has clearly regressed, but
Even the Greensboro Swarm are doing well, getting off to their best start in franchise history at 7-1. It's important to remember that player development is a shared responsibility, from head coach all the way down to assistants, G-League Coaches and video coordinators.
Leadership and Team Morale: B
Lee’s leadership has clearly cultivated a strong sense of effort and unity within the Hornets organization. The team consistently plays hard, even when facing challenges like injuries or talent disparities, which speaks volumes about the culture he’s fostering. Credit must go to Lee for this, as his positivity and relationship-building have likely been key factors. For instance, his visible support for players, such as wearing LaMelo Ball’s fashion brand or attending Nick Richards’ Thanksgiving event, exemplifies his commitment to connecting on a personal level. These acts of selflessness help build trust and camaraderie, creating a foundation for enduring team growth.
This relational equity is evident in his management of difficult moments. For example, benching LaMelo Ball in the fourth quarter of a close game could have caused tension, but instead, Ball responded with a 50-point game, demonstrating resilience and support for his coach’s decision. However, not all players or observers may view such choices favorably, and the long-term impact of Lee’s relentlessly positive public demeanor remains a question. While positivity can inspire during tough times, it may risk losing its effect if results do not align, or if it begins to feel disconnected from accountability.
Overall Team Performance: C+
t first glance, the Hornets’ current 6-14 record might feel like a repeat of the struggles from the past two seasons. However, a closer look reveals genuine progress. The improvement in point differential, shrinking from -10.8 last year to -5.1, reflects measurable growth, even if it hasn’t fully translated into wins yet.
That said, persistent issues temper optimism. The team continues to struggle with offensive efficiency, turnovers, and defensive consistency, undermining their ability to capitalize on improvements. Injuries further complicate evaluating their true potential, as the constant lineup shuffling makes it challenging to establish continuity or fully assess Lee's coaching impact.
Final Grade: B
Charles Lee has laid a promising foundation for the Hornets, emphasizing modern basketball trends and developing his players effectively. However, critical areas like offensive efficiency, shot selection, and defensive discipline need significant improvement for the Hornets to reach their full potential. As a rookie head coach, Lee’s performance shows promise, but there needs to be clear signs of progress moving forward.
