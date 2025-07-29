All Hornets

Greensboro Swarm acquires Dennis Rodman's son in G League swap

DJ Rodman is headed to Greensboro.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 29, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans forward DJ Rodman (10) controls the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State Cougars won 75-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Feb 29, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans forward DJ Rodman (10) controls the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State Cougars won 75-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
After spending the Summer League with the Charlotte Hornets, DJ Rodman, the son of Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, will get to stick around the organization for a while longer.

On Tuesday, the Greensboro Swarm announced that they have traded second-year guard RaeQuan Battle to the Maine Celtics in exchange for Rodman.

In the Hornets' Summer League semifinal win over Oklahoma City, Rodman chipped in six points, three rebounds, an assist, and one steal. He played an even larger role in winning the Summer League championship, posting 11 points on 4/5 shooting (1/2 from three-point range) in addition to grabbing four boards, dishing out two assists, and collecting one steal.

Rodman spent all of last season in the G League, spending time with the Capital City Go-Go and the Maine Celtics. In 25 games with Maine, he averaged 6.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

During his college days, Rodman was a reserve at Washington State before cracking into the starting lineup regularly in 2022-23 when he produced career highs in scoring (9.6 ppg) and rebounding (5.8 rpg). He transferred to USC for his final year of eligibility, where he averaged 8.4 points and five rebounds.

