    • November 9, 2021
    Greensboro Swarm Add Joe Chealey to Roster

    The Swarm make a roster move on Tuesday.
    PRESS RELEASE VIA THE GREENSBORO SWARM

    The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that the team added guard Joe Chealey to the roster as a returning rights player. In a related transaction, the Swarm requested waivers on guard Mitchell Wilbekin.

    Chealey, 26, returns to Greensboro after spending two seasons with the Swarm. In 2019-20, he appeared in 34 games and averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 28.3 minutes. That season he earned two 10-day contracts with the Hornets, appearing in four games. In 2018-19, he appeared in 43 games and averaged 16.4 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 31.3 minutes as a two-way player for the organization.

    Hailing from Orlando, Florida, Chealey went undrafted in 2018 after four standout seasons with the College of Charleston (2013-18).

    Chealey will wear jersey No. 13.

    Wilbekin made the Swarm roster via tryout and did not appear in a game this season. 

