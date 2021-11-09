Greensboro Swarm Add Joe Chealey to Roster

PRESS RELEASE VIA THE GREENSBORO SWARM

The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that the team added guard Joe Chealey to the roster as a returning rights player. In a related transaction, the Swarm requested waivers on guard Mitchell Wilbekin.

Chealey, 26, returns to Greensboro after spending two seasons with the Swarm. In 2019-20, he appeared in 34 games and averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 28.3 minutes. That season he earned two 10-day contracts with the Hornets, appearing in four games. In 2018-19, he appeared in 43 games and averaged 16.4 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 31.3 minutes as a two-way player for the organization.

Hailing from Orlando, Florida, Chealey went undrafted in 2018 after four standout seasons with the College of Charleston (2013-18).

Chealey will wear jersey No. 13.

Wilbekin made the Swarm roster via tryout and did not appear in a game this season.