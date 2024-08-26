Greensboro Swarm Name DJ Bakker as Head Coach
The Greensboro Swarm have hired DJ Bakker as their new head coach for the 2024-25 season. Bakker comes to the Swarm from the Milwaukee Bucks, where he worked as an assistant coach last season under Adrian Griffin and Doc Rivers. Before that, he was the head coach of the Motor City Cruise, the Detroit Pistons' G-League team, for two seasons, where he led the team to a 52-44 record and reached the G-League conference semi-finals in 2022.
Bakker doesn't have a direct connection to the new front office and coaching staff in Charlotte, as he hasn't previously worked or coached with anyone there. However, Adrian Griffin, who worked alongside Charles Lee for several seasons, will have been involved in the decision to hire Bakker, so it's likely that Griffin gave Lee a positive recommendation.
Bakker has an impressive background, having worked as an assistant coach in the NBA last year, where he coached star players like Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. With over a decade of experience in and around the NBA, he is one of the most experienced head coaches the Swarm has ever hired.
The General Manager of the Motor City Cruise described Bakker as “A great communicator, teacher who possesses the tools necessary to accelerate the growth of our players and team." You can learn more about DJ Bakker in the video below.
Bakker is entering his eleventh season overall in the NBA. He got his start in Chicago working in the Bulls’ video department. Bakker has also worked as a Regional Advanced Scout for the Orlando Magic and a Player Development Assistant for the Dallas Mavericks. Prior to his time in the NBA, Bakker served as a Player Development Coach for Tim Grover, the well-known basketball trainer who previously worked with Michael Jordan, Dwyane Wade, and other high-level NBA stars.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
ESPN analyst questions LaMelo Ball's ability to play winning basketball
How many wins will the Charlotte Hornets have in 2024-25?
Bally Sports' marriage with Charlotte Hornets continues...but for how long?