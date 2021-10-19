Greensboro Swarm Trade For Luke Maye

The Greensboro Swarm announced Tuesday that the team successfully completed a trade with the Wisconsin Herd, the G-League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks. The trade sends former UNC star Luke Maye to the Swarm in exchange for Javin DeLaurier - whom the Swarm held returning rights to.

Maye went undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft and spent his rookie season with the Herd where he averaged 10.7 points and 7.4 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game during his 34 appearances with the squad. He spent last season playing for Trentino in Italy's LBA Serie A.

The 24-year-old is currently playing professionally overseas in Spain for BAXI Manresa in the Liga ACB. In five games for BAXI, Maye is averaging 4.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in 14.2 minutes per contest.

Maye, who was a part of UNC's 2017 National Championship team, still has an abundance of loyal fans across the state of North Carolina. If Maye is able to report to the Swarm at some point this season following his contract in Spain, he will attract quite the audience for home games in Greensboro.

