Grizzlies Hold Off Late Surge from Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night by a 125-118 score.

Just one night after setting a franchise record for points in a half (79), the Hornets were on the opposite end of the first half onslaught allowing 74 to the Grizzlies. The cold shooting returned and it allowed the Grizz to jump out to a 19-2 lead in the first five minutes of the game. Charlotte missed its first eleven shots from the perimeter but that wasn't the only problem on that end of the floor. Memphis really clogged the lane and made it difficult for the Hornets to even get to the rim. When they did manage to work it deep inside, the ball was turned over, shots were blocked, and point blank layups were missed.

Memphis really took control of the paint with the length and size outscoring Charlotte inside 42-20 at the half. They made everything look really easy but part of that was due to just some flat out bad defense on part of the Hornets. Lack of awareness in man to man and losing guys in the corner when in zone led to several easy looks. The Grizz held a 74-43 lead at the half.

The Hornets came out of the locker room energized and more focused scoring 10 of the first 14 points. Terry Rozier continued to carry the load offensively and get the game to under 20. Although they were more attentive on the defensive end of the floor, the Hornets got a little too aggressive at times, preventing a chance to further cut into the lead. LaMelo Ball picked up his fifth foul fairly early in the quarter but remained in the game until he needed a breather. A scary moment transpired at the 2:13 mark of the quarter as Ja Morant landed awkwardly after an offensive possession and limped into the locker room. He would return in the fourth quarter.

As the Hornets continued to chip away at the deficit, Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball hit back-to-back threes to make it just a 12-point game. A pair of free throws a few moments later brought it to 10. Ball took over hitting a three about five feet behind the arc and then snatched the defensive board on the other end, pushed it the full length of the court and made it 112-105. Charlotte had it within four a couple of times in the final two minutes but they weren't able to get any closer.

The Hornets will be back at it on Tuesday as they travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. EST.

BOX SCORE

MEM: 36-38-25-125

CHA: 15-28-32-118

TEAM STATS BY QTR (accumulative):

1st

MEM 15/29 FG | 3/7 3FG | 19 REB | 24 PIP | 5 TOs

CHA 4/26 FG | 0/11 3FG | 15 REB | 8 PIP | 6 TOs

2nd

MEM 29/55 FG | 8/17 3FG | 36 REB | 42 PIP | 8 TOs

CHA 14/51 FG | 4/22 3FG | 28 REB | 20 PIP | 10 TOs

3rd

MEM 38/77 FG | 10/24 3FG | 45 REB | 56 PIP | 12 TOs

CHA 25/71 FG | 7/31 3FG | 40 REB | 36 PIP | 14 TOs

4th

MEM 47/96 FG | 11/33 3FG | 57 REB | 72 PIP | 17 TOs

CHA 39/97 FG | 14/45 3FG | 53 REB | 50 PIP | 17 TOs

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.