Has the High-Flying Version of Miles Bridges Returned?
This past season, we didn't see the same type of athleticism and bounce from Miles Bridges that we've all been accustomed to. Being out of the league for a year had a lot to do with it, so just getting back into a rhythm and routine of the grind will likely help Bridges return to form.
As far as production goes, he had statistically the best season of his career, setting single-season highs in points (21) and rebounds per game (7.3). He took a good deal of jumpers where in year's past he would have drove the ball to the goal, oftentimes for one of his signature highlight dunks. Not having the same bounce could have impacted his decision-making and confidence to drive the ball, but part of it was personnel driven. The Hornets failed to really stretch the floor offensively and when Mark Williams went down with an injury, they didn't have anyone who posed as a threat underneath.
Bridges has remained very active over the summer and most recently appeared in the JaVale McGee Pro-Am where it appeared that bounce has re-appeared.
Sure, he is going up against amateurs in the video shown above, but bounce is bounce. It will play different against NBA players, but it should be encouraging to Hornets' fans to see that athleticism come back into his game.
