Hawks Snap Hornets' Five-Game Winning Streak

ATLANTA, GA - The Charlotte Hornets fell 115-105 to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, snapping their five-game win streak and dropping their record to 10-8 on the year.

Charlotte fell in love with the deep ball early and often, but they weren't getting shots to fall. The Hornets went just 10/40 from beyond the arc which is only good for 25%. Miles Bridges and Kelly Oubre Jr. really struggled, going a combined 2/16 from three. However, Bridges' inside game was on point as he finished the night with 35 points on 15/28 shooting from the floor.

Hawks guards Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish both chipped in 17 points, really hurting the Hornets from deep. Center Clint Capela really had his way with Mason Plumlee notching 20 points, 15 rebounds (six offensive), and two blocks.

The Hornets will be back in action on Monday night in the nation's capital taking on the Washington Wizards. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST.

