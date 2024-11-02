He's back! Hornets guard Brandon Miller returns for clash with Boston Celtics

All Hornets

If the Charlotte Hornets want to really get people talking around the NBA, they need to be at full strength or close to it to do so. Despite having a few guys banged up early on, the Hornets have managed to get out to a 2-3 start, and now, more help is on the way.

Just before tip, the Hornets announced that second-year guard Brandon Miller will be back in action tonight against the Boston Celtics after missing the last four and a half games with a glute strain.

Before exiting the season opener against the Houston Rockets, Miller scored six points and recorded one rebound, one assist, and a steal in eleven minutes of action. In his brief appearance, he had everyone in H-Town on their feet with a monstrous slam over Jabari Smith Jr., which is already considered a dunk of the year candidate.

Just a couple of days ago, the Hornets decided to pick up the third-year option on Miller's rookie contract which will end up being one of the easiest decisions Jeff Peterson will ever have to make as the Hornets' executive vice president of basketball operations.

