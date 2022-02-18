Heat Edge Hornets in Double Overtime in Final Game Ahead of All-Star Break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Hornets will head into the All-Star break with a 29-31 record after a 111-107 loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

Miles Bridges got the night started with an emphatic dunk and kept it going scoring 11 of the first 14 points for the Hornets. Kyle Lowry had a pair of threes for the Heat early on but it was Omer Yurtseven that led the team in scoring through one with eight points. Jimmy Butler couldn't establish any rhythm, failing to get to the rim and create separation which led to a scoreless first quarter for him. As a team, Miami shot 15/20 (75%) from the field.

Charlotte got out to a hot start in the second going on a 10-2 run to take a 40-39 lead which ended up extending out to a 22-6 run. After two weeks of struggles, Kelly Oubre Jr. found his touch from three drilling four threes in the first half. Meanwhile, the real story of the half was the phenomenal defense the Hornets played in the second quarter. Earlier in the month, the Heat held the Hornets to a season-low eight points in the third quarter. Thursday night, the Hornets flipped the script, holding Miami to just eight points in the quarter on 3/17 shooting (0/8 from three).

The strong defense carried over into the third but Miami clamped things down as well. The two teams each scored 17 points with Miami shooting 7/24 (3/13 3 FG) and Charlotte going 3/19 (0/7 3 FG). Buckets were not easy to come by but there were a lot of misses from point-blank range and from points were left at the free throw line as well.

The Hornets ran their offense through Montrezl Harrell to get the fourth quarter started and boy, did he have it going. Harrell went on a 7-0 run by himself to push the Hornets lead out to double-digits. The Heat started shading help his way and responded with a 13-4 run to climb back within five, 82-77. A few minutes later, Duncan Robinson hit a heavily contested three from the top of the arc and Jimmy Butler would hit a pair of free throws to give Miami an 86-85 lead. The Heat continued their miserable night at the charity stripe as Kyle Lowry hit just one of two shots, leaving the door open for the Hornets. Charlotte went right back to Harrell who slammed one home to tie things up at 87. Jimmy Butler clanked the front end of the rim on a fadeaway as time expired to send the game to overtime.

It was a busy final two minutes in the overtime period with LaMelo Ball hitting a ridiculously tough shot falling away from the basket and picking up the foul. Kyle Lowry hit back-to-back shots from three and a nice finish around the rim to give Miami a 97-94 edge. P.J. Washington answered with a bucket in the paint and then on the following possession LaMelo Ball smothered Lowry along the sideline forcing him to step out of bounds. Montrezl Harrell got fouled with just 1.7 seconds remaining but only managed to make one of two. Miami called a timeout to advance the ball and once again, Jimmy Butler missed the game-winning shot attempt, sending the game to a second overtime.

Harrell got the first bucket of double OT but Miami quickly responded with a three from Robinson and a mid-range jumper from Lowry to take a 102-99 lead. At about the 2-minute mark, Ball was called for a loose ball foul, fouling him out of the game. Miles Bridges had a beautiful eurostep to get to the cup and pick up the foul to cut the lead to two. Jimmy Butler drained a three with 31 seconds remaining but Miles Bridges answered right back with a three from way downtown. Unfortunately, the Hornets defense had a breakdown on the inbound and allowed a wide-open layup to Lowry to put the game out of reach.

BOX SCORE

MIA: 37-10-17-23-10-14- 111

CHA: 30-24-17-16-10-10-107

