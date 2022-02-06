Heat Torch Hornets, 104-86

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Caleb Martin made his return to Charlotte for the first time on Saturday evening with the Miami Heat. This is the first year that he and his brother, Cody, have played on different teams ever since they began playing basketball. After the Heat's dominating 104-86 win over the Hornets, Caleb now owns a 2-0 record over his brother and former team.

It was a sloppy start to the night as the Heat turned it over four times in the first five minutes of the game. Charlotte turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions of the first and also threw it away on the opening possession of the second.

The Hornets had trouble finishing at the rim again but that was to be expected with Bam Adebayo protecting the rim. In the first half alone, Charlotte shot 11/23 from inside five feet, leaving a lot of points on the floor. On the other end, Adebayo and Jimmy Butler went right at Charlotte's bigs and did much of their damage near the cup. P.J. Washington, who was the better matchup vs Jarrett Allen on Friday, got pushed around quite a bit in the paint and racked up three fouls in just four minutes.

The Hornets really clamped things down in the second quarter, allowing just 15 points on 6/17 shooting and 1/8 from deep. Miami went just 2/16 from beyond the arc in the opening half despite getting several good looks. The Hornets had a balanced dose of scoring from Terry Rozier (14 pts), Miles Bridges (13 pts), LaMelo Ball (10 pts), and Cody Martin (8 pts). Charlotte took a 51-46 lead into the half.

The third quarter was a doozy. Miami jumped out to a quick start and dominated Charlotte, holding the Hornets to just eight points in the quarter - their lowest scoring total for a quarter this season. As a team, the Hornets shot just 4/18 from the field in the third and had a scoring drought of nearly six minutes. A Miami 24-4 run to end the quarter ballooned the lead to 81-59.

With the game essentially decided, Borrego rested his starters and inserted James Bouknight, Nick Richards, and Ish Smith. Kelly Oubre and P.J. Washington also a lot of action in the fourth.

The Hornets will be back in action inside Spectrum Center on Monday as they welcome the Toronto Raptors. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports.

