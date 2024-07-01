Hornets Acquire Josh Green in Three-Team Trade
Charlotte Hornets Vice President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson is already wheeling and dealing, completing a three team trade with the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Hornets are acquiring guard Josh Green in the deal involving Klay Thompson. What the organization is sending out and to whom has yet to be revealed. Thompson will be sent to the Dallas Mavericks.
Green, a former first-round pick in 2020, spent the first four years of his career with the Mavs primarily in a bench role. In Charlotte, Green could get the opportunity to start at the two giving them a much-needed defensive boost in the backcourt. In 57 games (33 starts) this past season, Green averaged 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 47.9% from the floor, 38.5% from three, and 68.4% from the free throw line.
