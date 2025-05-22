Hornets add Director of Salary Cap Strategy
The Charlotte Hornets have made some front office moves, adding Aram Palamoudian as Director of Salary Cap Strategy.
Palamoudian was previously with the Sacramento Kings, where he spent from 2021 to May 2025. He worked in three different positions, eventually being the team's Basketball Operations Manager during last season.
Salary cap management becomes extremely important in today's league, as the new CBA makes life extremely difficult for teams. Having someone to help manage the cap will be helpful going forward for the Hornets.
Palamoudian's first decisions will likely revolve around Josh Okogie and Tre Mann.
Okogie, acquired in January from the Phoenix Suns, has a non-guaranteed contract for 2025-26. He can be traded to a team this summer who will then make a decision on his deal for next season, Charlotte can guarantee his contract and keep him around for 2025-26, or they can let him walk as a free agent.
Mann, on the other hand, is a restricted free agent this summer. An early season back injury threw his projected earnings into question, making it likely that he will return to Charlotte on a bargain deal compared to the mega-pay day he was on track for before the injury.
