Hornets Add Three New Members to the Front Office
The transformation of the Charlotte Hornets organization continues as they announced the hires of three front office members Thursday afternoon.
The team is hiring Dotun Akinwale as Assistant General Manager, Ryan Gisriel as Vice President of Basketball Operations & Strategy and Patrick Harrel as Vice President of Basketball Insights & Analysis.
Akinwale worked his way up the ladder with the Atlanta Hawks, serving as the Manager of Scouting, Director of Scouting and Senior Director of Player Personnel before being named the Vice President of Player Personnel. He spent most of his 11-year tenure in Atlanta with Jeff Peterson who is now in his first year as the Hornets GM.
Gisriel is someone Peterson is bringing along with him from the Brooklyn Nets. He's been a part of their organization for the last eleven years and had numerous roles as well, mainly as the Director of Basketball Operations and Executive Director of Basketball & Business Operations.
Harrel previously worked for the NBA, filling the role of Senior Director of Basketball Strategy & Analytics.
