Hornets Allow Miles Bridges Qualifying Offer to Expire

The latest on Miles Bridges.

The Charlotte Hornets allowed Miles Bridges $7.9 million qualifying offer expire, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

What does this mean exactly? The Hornets can still work out a new deal with Bridges at a later date if they choose to and he will remain a restricted free agent. 

The 24-year-old forward is scheduled to appear in court on October 7th as his case was continued a fourth time back on September 7th. He pleaded not guilty to include one felony count of injuring a child's parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

Regardless of the result of Bridges' legal situation, his future with the Hornets, or the NBA for that matter, could be in doubt.

