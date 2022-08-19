Skip to main content

Another Hornets Player to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch for Charlotte Knights

Charlotte Hornets and Charlotte Knights relationship continues
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Charlotte Knights announced via Twitter that they are bringing in another Hornets player to throw out the ceremonial first pitch of tonight's game against the Syracuse Mets. Earlier this summer you may recall James Bouknight joined the Knights to take batting practice as well as throw out the first pitch.

This time around the Knights are bringing in South Carolina native, Bryce McGowens, to throw out the first pitch. 

The rookie had some impressive flashes during NBA Summer League for the Hornets that has left many fans excited about the potential the 6'7 shooting guard could bring to the team. There were multiple highlights from his play such as step back three-pointers, fast break and 1's and highlight dunks that showed why Mitch Kupchak moved up in the 2022 draft for the 19-year-old from Wren High School in Piedmont, South Carolina.

Bringing in Hornets players to throw out the first pitch is becoming a trend for the Charlotte Knights. It is a unique way for young Hornets players to get involved and further introduce themselves to the Charlotte community. Good luck tonight Bryce! 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Eric Barnes at @Mr_Barnes7.

USATSI_18006942_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Realistic Expectations for the Hornets in 2022-23

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18608148_168388579_lowres
News

Has Mitch Kupchak Done Enough to Set Steve Clifford Up for Success?

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17675344_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Key Dates on Hornets' Schedule, Toughest & Easiest Stretches + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18040425_168388579_lowres
News

Stinger: Breaking Down the Charlotte Hornets' 2022-23 Schedule

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18085580_168388579_lowres (1)
News

2022-23 Charlotte Hornets Schedule Revealed

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18705508_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Will Bryce McGowens See Significant Time in Charlotte This Season?

By Jon Yeager
D9DB5ED2-04BA-464F-A7C7-3D05F1323189
News

PJ Washington is an Essential Piece of the Hornets' Future

By Israel Omondi
USATSI_18682730_168388579_lowres
Podcasts

Draft Show: Top 10 Hornets Prospects

By Admin